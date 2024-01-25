Compared to Estimates, Heritage Financial (HFWA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Heritage Financial (HFWA) reported $50.72 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 27.2%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -18.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $62 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Heritage Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 84.2% compared to the 66.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 84.2% compared to the 66.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Margin : 3.4% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3.4% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on three analysts. Total Nonperforming Assets : $5.76 million versus $7.42 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $5.76 million versus $7.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total Nonaccrual Loans : $4.47 million versus $5.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $4.47 million versus $5.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $6.27 billion versus $6.39 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $6.27 billion versus $6.39 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net charge-offs (recoveries) on loans to average loans receivable, net : 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $53.87 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $54.49 million.

: $53.87 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $54.49 million. Total Noninterest Income : -$3.15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.53 million.

: -$3.15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.53 million. Gain on sale of loans, net: $0.04 million compared to the $0.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Heritage Financial have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.