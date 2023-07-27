Compared to Estimates, HCA (HCA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, HCA Healthcare (HCA) reported revenue of $15.86 billion, up 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.29, compared to $4.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.57 billion, representing a surprise of +1.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.28.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HCA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Equivalent Admissions : 938.83 million compared to the 923.41 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 938.83 million compared to the 923.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue per Equivalent Admission : $16,894 compared to the $16,778.50 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $16,894 compared to the $16,778.50 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of hospitals : 182 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 180.82.

: 182 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 180.82. Licensed Beds at End of Period : 49063 compared to the 49020.53 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 49063 compared to the 49020.53 average estimate based on two analysts. Admissions : 523 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 521.18 million.

: 523 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 521.18 million. Same Facility - Equivalent Admissions : 928.24 thousand versus 914.62 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 928.24 thousand versus 914.62 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Number of freestanding outpatient surgery centers : 126 compared to the 126.21 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 126 compared to the 126.21 average estimate based on two analysts. Patient Days : 2558.56 Days compared to the 2559.49 Days average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2558.56 Days compared to the 2559.49 Days average estimate based on two analysts. Equivalent Patient Days : 4594.6 thousand versus 4531.68 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4594.6 thousand versus 4531.68 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Same Facility - Revenue per Equivalent Admission: $16,780 versus $16,930.95 estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of HCA have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

