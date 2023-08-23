Compared to Estimates, Guess (GES) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended July 2023, Guess (GES) reported revenue of $664.51 million, up 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.72, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $638.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was +84.62%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Guess performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - YoY change ( Domestic retail) : 3% versus -5.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3% versus -5.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Number of stores - Partner Operated : 546 versus 545.5 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 546 versus 545.5 estimated by two analysts on average. Number of stores - Total (EOP) : 1569 versus 1587.5 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1569 versus 1587.5 estimated by two analysts on average. Net revenue- Licensing operations : $28.02 million compared to the $22.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.

: $28.02 million compared to the $22.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year. Net revenue- Asia : $58.94 million compared to the $55.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.4% year over year.

: $58.94 million compared to the $55.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.4% year over year. Net revenue- Americas Retail : $167.57 million versus $176.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.8% change.

: $167.57 million versus $176.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.8% change. Net revenue- Americas Wholesale : $43.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $45.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13%.

: $43.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $45.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13%. Net revenue- Europe : $366.31 million compared to the $338.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year.

: $366.31 million compared to the $338.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year. Net royalties : $28.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%.

: $28.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%. Product sales: $636.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $612.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.

Shares of Guess have returned -9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

