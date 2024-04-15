Compared to Estimates, Goldman (GS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Goldman Sachs (GS) reported revenue of $14.21 billion, up 16.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $11.58, compared to $8.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.89 billion, representing a surprise of +10.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +35.60%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $8.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Goldman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Total : $2,848 billion compared to the $2,862.46 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2,848 billion compared to the $2,862.46 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Standardized Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio : 14.7% versus 15.1% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 14.7% versus 15.1% estimated by four analysts on average. Advance Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio : 15.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 15.4%.

: 15.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 15.4%. Leverage ratio : 5.4% versus 6.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 5.4% versus 6.9% estimated by three analysts on average. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Equities : $3.31 billion compared to the $2.96 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $3.31 billion compared to the $2.96 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Management and other fees : $2.45 billion versus $2.54 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $2.45 billion versus $2.54 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Other : $12 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $21.20 million.

: $12 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $21.20 million. Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Private banking and lending : $682 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $687.69 million.

: $682 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $687.69 million. Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Debt investments : $345 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $374.75 million.

: $345 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $374.75 million. Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Transaction banking and other : $80 million versus $86.53 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $80 million versus $86.53 million estimated by six analysts on average. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- FICC : $4.32 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.52 billion.

: $4.32 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.52 billion. Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Consumer platforms: $618 million versus $609.42 million estimated by six analysts on average.

Shares of Goldman have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.