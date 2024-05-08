Compared to Estimates, Fox (FOXA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Fox (FOXA) reported $3.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.6%. EPS of $1.09 for the same period compares to $0.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98, the EPS surprise was +11.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Segment Revenues- Cable Network Programming : $1.47 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year.

: $1.47 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year. Segment Revenues- Television : $1.94 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.94 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.7%.

: $1.94 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.94 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.7%. Segment Revenues- Other, Corporate and Eliminations : $37 million compared to the $39.59 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year.

: $37 million compared to the $39.59 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year. Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Affiliate fee : $1.10 billion versus $1.10 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.

: $1.10 billion versus $1.10 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change. Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Advertising : $296 million versus $299.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change.

: $296 million versus $299.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change. Revenues by Component- Other : $274 million versus $262.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.2% change.

: $274 million versus $262.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.2% change. Revenues- Television - Advertising : $939 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $957.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39.8%.

: $939 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $957.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39.8%. Revenues- Television - Affiliate fee : $834 million compared to the $827.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.

: $834 million compared to the $827.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year. Revenues- Television - Other : $165 million versus $151.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.

: $165 million versus $151.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change. Revenues by Component- Affiliate fee : $1.94 billion compared to the $1.93 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.

: $1.94 billion compared to the $1.93 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year. Revenues by Component- Advertising : $1.24 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34.1% change.

: $1.24 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34.1% change. Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Other: $72 million compared to the $71.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -55.3% year over year.

Shares of Fox have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fox Corporation (FOXA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.