Compared to Estimates, Ford Motor (F) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Ford Motor Company (F) reported revenue of $39.89 billion, up 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $40.55 billion, representing a surprise of -1.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ford Motor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Wholesale Units - Ford Blue : 626 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 672.61 thousand.

: 626 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 672.61 thousand. Wholesale Units - Ford Pro : 409 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 351.85 thousand.

: 409 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 351.85 thousand. Wholesale Units - Ford Model e : 10 thousand compared to the 46.91 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 10 thousand compared to the 46.91 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Ford Credit : $2.90 billion compared to the $2.66 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.4% year over year.

: $2.90 billion compared to the $2.66 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.4% year over year. Adjusted EBIT- Ford Credit : $326 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $342.78 million.

: $326 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $342.78 million. Adjusted EBIT- Ford Blue : $905 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.10 billion.

: $905 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.10 billion. Adjusted EBIT- Ford Pro : $3.01 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.83 billion.

: $3.01 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.83 billion. Adjusted EBIT- Ford Next : -$9 million versus -$43.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: -$9 million versus -$43.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBIT- Corporate Other : -$147 million compared to the -$74.02 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: -$147 million compared to the -$74.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBIT- Ford Model e: -$1.32 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$1.26 billion.

Shares of Ford Motor have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

