Compared to Estimates, Foot Locker (FL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Foot Locker (FL) reported $1.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.7%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to $1.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05, the EPS surprise was -20.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Foot Locker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - YoY change : -9.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -8.76%.

: -9.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -8.76%. Number of stores - Total owned stores (EOP) : 2599 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2624.75.

: 2599 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2624.75. Number of stores - Foot Locker U.S. 739 versus 732.67 estimated by three analysts on average.

739 versus 732.67 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - Foot Locker Asia Pacific : 141 versus 136 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 141 versus 136 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - Champs Sports : 477 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 457.67.

: 477 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 457.67. Number of stores - Kids Foot Locker : 390 versus 406 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 390 versus 406 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - Foot Locker Europe : 640 versus 621.33 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 640 versus 621.33 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - Foot Locker Canada : 84 versus 84.33 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 84 versus 84.33 estimated by three analysts on average. Gross square footage - Total : 12940 Ksq ft versus 12893.8 Ksq ft estimated by three analysts on average.

: 12940 Ksq ft versus 12893.8 Ksq ft estimated by three analysts on average. Gross square footage - WSS : 1562 Ksq ft versus 1425.87 Ksq ft estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1562 Ksq ft versus 1425.87 Ksq ft estimated by two analysts on average. Number of stores - atmos : 141 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 32.

: 141 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 32. Number of stores - WSS: 126 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 126.

Shares of Foot Locker have returned -8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

