Compared to Estimates, Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) reported $672.98 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 52.3%. EPS of $0.02 for the same period compares to -$0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $519.38 million, representing a surprise of +29.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +128.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fluence Energy, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Asset under Management - Energy Storage Products-Deployed : 2,500 MW versus 2,909.58 MW estimated by five analysts on average.

: 2,500 MW versus 2,909.58 MW estimated by five analysts on average. Asset under Management - Digital Contracts : 14,400 MW compared to the 15,987.98 MW average estimate based on five analysts.

: 14,400 MW compared to the 15,987.98 MW average estimate based on five analysts. Asset under Management - Service Contracts : 2,300 MW versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,662.88 MW.

: 2,300 MW versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,662.88 MW. Revenue from energy storage products and solutions : $667.87 million compared to the $497.39 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $667.87 million compared to the $497.39 million average estimate based on six analysts. Revenue from digital applications and solutions : $1.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.69 million.

: $1.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.69 million. Revenue from services: $4.65 million compared to the $7.14 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. have returned +51% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

