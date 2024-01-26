Compared to Estimates, First Citizens (FCNCA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) reported $2.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 99.4%. EPS of $46.58 for the same period compares to $20.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36 billion, representing a surprise of +3.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $48.49.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Citizens performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 3.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.9%.

: 3.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.9%. Efficiency Ratio : 60.8% versus 50.2% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 60.8% versus 50.2% estimated by four analysts on average. Net charge-off ratio : 0.5% versus 0.6% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 0.5% versus 0.6% estimated by three analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $196.25 billion versus $194.98 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $196.25 billion versus $194.98 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Total non-accrual loans : $969 million versus $893.34 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $969 million versus $893.34 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non Interest Income : $543 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $522.74 million.

: $543 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $522.74 million. Net Interest Income : $1.91 billion compared to the $1.89 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.91 billion compared to the $1.89 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Rental income on operating lease equipment : $252 million compared to the $147.25 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $252 million compared to the $147.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. Service charges on deposit accounts : $44 million versus $44 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $44 million versus $44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Factoring commissions : $22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.18 million.

: $22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.18 million. Merchant services, net : $12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.67 million.

: $12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.67 million. Cardholder services, net: $36 million compared to the $41 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of First Citizens have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.