Compared to Estimates, First Busey (BUSE) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, First Busey (BUSE) reported revenue of $108.65 million, down 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $107.74 million, representing a surprise of +0.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Busey performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 2.7% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2.7% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on three analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 66.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 65.1%.

: 66.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 65.1%. Non-performing loans : $7.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.69 million.

: $7.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.69 million. Average Balances - Interest-earning assets : $11.23 billion compared to the $11.11 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $11.23 billion compared to the $11.11 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net charge-off ratio : 0% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Total noninterest income : $31.52 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.81 million.

: $31.52 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.81 million. Mortgage revenue : $0.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.28 million.

: $0.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.28 million. Fees for customer services : $7.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.57 million.

: $7.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.57 million. Net Interest Income : $77.13 million compared to the $76.48 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $77.13 million compared to the $76.48 million average estimate based on two analysts. Payment technology solutions : $5.42 million compared to the $5.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $5.42 million compared to the $5.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. Tax-equivalent net interest income : $77.63 million versus $76.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $77.63 million versus $76.73 million estimated by two analysts on average. Wealth management fees: $13.72 million compared to the $14.61 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of First Busey have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

