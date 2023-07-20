Compared to Estimates, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) reported $2.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. EPS of $0.87 for the same period compares to $0.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 billion, representing a surprise of -0.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fifth Third Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio (FTE) : 56.2% versus 55.36% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 56.2% versus 55.36% estimated by seven analysts on average. Net interest margin (FTE) : 3.1% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.11%.

: 3.1% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.11%. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $189.06 billion compared to the $188.97 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $189.06 billion compared to the $188.97 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Book Value Per Share : $23.05 versus $24.67 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $23.05 versus $24.67 estimated by six analysts on average. Return on Average Assets : 1.17% compared to the 1.21% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 1.17% compared to the 1.21% average estimate based on six analysts. Tangible Book Value Per Share : $15.61 compared to the $16.99 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $15.61 compared to the $16.99 average estimate based on five analysts. Return on average common equity : 13.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 13.5%.

: 13.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 13.5%. Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans) : 0.29% versus 0.27% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.29% versus 0.27% estimated by five analysts on average. Tier 1 common equity Ratio : 9.53% compared to the 9.38% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 9.53% compared to the 9.38% average estimate based on four analysts. Tangible common equity (including AOCI) : $10.63 versus $5.74 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $10.63 versus $5.74 estimated by four analysts on average. Tier I risk-based Capital Ratio : 10.78% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.61%.

: 10.78% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.61%. Total Nonperforming Assets: $663 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $650.77 million.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

