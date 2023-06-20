Compared to Estimates, FedEx (FDX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

FedEx (FDX) reported $21.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.1%. EPS of $4.94 for the same period compares to $6.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.83, the EPS surprise was +2.28%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FedEx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - U.S. overnight box : 1214 thousand versus 1227.19 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1214 thousand versus 1227.19 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - International Domestic : 1764 thousand versus 1708.61 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1764 thousand versus 1708.61 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Average daily freight pounds - FedEx Express - Freight - U.S : 5465 thousand compared to the 7184.31 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 5465 thousand compared to the 7184.31 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - Total U.S Domestic Package : 2678 thousand compared to the 2737.28 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2678 thousand compared to the 2737.28 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- FedEx Freight : $2.27 billion versus $2.61 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.7% change.

: $2.27 billion versus $2.61 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.7% change. Revenues- FedEx Ground : $8.30 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $8.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

: $8.30 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $8.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%. Revenues- FedEx Express : $10.41 billion versus $10.78 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.8% change.

: $10.41 billion versus $10.78 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.8% change. Revenues- FedEx Express- Freight- U.S : $607 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $756.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.1%.

: $607 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $756.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.1%. Revenues- FedEx Express- Package- U.S. overnight envelope : $503 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $496.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.2%.

: $503 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $496.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.2%. Revenues- FedEx Express- Package- U.S. overnight box : $2.20 billion versus $2.20 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change.

: $2.20 billion versus $2.20 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change. Revenues- FedEx Express- Package- U.S. deferred : $1.24 billion compared to the $1.25 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.3% year over year.

: $1.24 billion compared to the $1.25 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.3% year over year. Revenues- FedEx Express- Package- U.S. overnight: $2.70 billion versus $2.69 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.7% change.

Shares of FedEx have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

