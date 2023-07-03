Compared to Estimates, FactSet (FDS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

FactSet Research (FDS) reported $529.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended May 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. EPS of $3.79 for the same period compares to $3.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $527.76 million, representing a surprise of +0.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.62.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how FactSet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Annual Subscription Value : $2.12 billion versus $2.08 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $2.12 billion versus $2.08 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Total Clients : 7770 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7880.26.

: 7770 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7880.26. Total Users : 185000 versus 190261.6 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 185000 versus 190261.6 estimated by three analysts on average. ASV - Domestic : $1.34 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.34 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by three analysts on average. ASV - International : $751.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $746.78 million.

: $751.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $746.78 million. ASV from buy-side clients : 82.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 82.98%.

: 82.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 82.98%. ASV from sell-side clients : 17.9% versus 17.03% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 17.9% versus 17.03% estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues from clients- International : 192.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 187.7 million.

: 192.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 187.7 million. Revenues from clients- US: 337.7 million versus 338.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.

