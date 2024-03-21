Compared to Estimates, FactSet (FDS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended February 2024, FactSet Research (FDS) reported revenue of $545.95 million, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.22, compared to $3.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $547.93 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.83, the EPS surprise was +10.18%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FactSet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Annual Subscription Value : $2.21 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.21 billion.

: $2.21 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.21 billion. Total Users : 206,478 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 207,707.

: 206,478 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 207,707. Total Clients : 8,020 versus 8,139 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 8,020 versus 8,139 estimated by three analysts on average. ASV - Domestic : $1.42 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion.

: $1.42 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion. ASV from buy-side clients : 82% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 84.8%.

: 82% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 84.8%. ASV from sell-side clients : 18% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.9%.

: 18% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.9%. Revenues from clients- US : 352.6 million compared to the 353.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.

: 352.6 million compared to the 353.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year. Revenues from clients- International : 193.3 million versus 193.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.

: 193.3 million versus 193.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change. Revenues from clients- EMEA : $139.20 million compared to the $140.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.

: $139.20 million compared to the $140.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year. Revenues from clients- Asia Pacific: $54.10 million versus $54.63 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.

Shares of FactSet have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

