Compared to Estimates, F.N.B. (FNB) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

F.N.B. (FNB) reported $406.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.2%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $406.26 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was +3.03%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how F.N.B. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 3.2% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 3.2% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on five analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 56% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 55.7%.

: 56% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 55.7%. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $40.65 billion compared to the $40.86 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $40.65 billion compared to the $40.86 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Total Non-Performing Loans : $105 million versus $119.14 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $105 million versus $119.14 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

: 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%. Mortgage banking operations : $7.91 million compared to the $5.48 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $7.91 million compared to the $5.48 million average estimate based on five analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $87.86 million compared to the $81.93 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $87.86 million compared to the $81.93 million average estimate based on five analysts. Insurance commissions and fees : $6.75 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.89 million.

: $6.75 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.89 million. Capital markets income : $6.33 million compared to the $6.97 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $6.33 million compared to the $6.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. Securities commissions and fees : $8.16 million versus $6.97 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $8.16 million versus $6.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Trust services : $11.42 million versus $11.03 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $11.42 million versus $11.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Service charges: $20.57 million compared to the $33.55 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of F.N.B. have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.