Compared to Estimates, Estee Lauder (EL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Estee Lauder (EL) reported revenue of $4.28 billion, down 7.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.88, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.19 billion, representing a surprise of +2.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +60.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Estee Lauder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net sales- The Americas : $1.24 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%.

: $1.24 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%. Net sales- Europe the Middle East & Africa : $1.59 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.5%.

: $1.59 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.5%. Net sales- Asia/Pacific : $1.45 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.7%.

: $1.45 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.7%. Net sales- Skin Care : $2.17 billion versus $2.14 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.8% change.

: $2.17 billion versus $2.14 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.8% change. Net sales- Makeup : $1.17 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change.

: $1.17 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change. Net sales- Other : $30 million versus -$72.01 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +114.3% change.

: $30 million versus -$72.01 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +114.3% change. Net sales- Hair Care : $173 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $181.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.

: $173 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $181.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%. Net sales- Fragrance : $737 million compared to the $782.99 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.9% year over year.

: $737 million compared to the $782.99 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.9% year over year. Operating Income (Loss)- Fragrance : $131 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $171.36 million.

: $131 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $171.36 million. Operating Income (Loss)- Makeup : $30 million versus $58.09 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $30 million versus $58.09 million estimated by four analysts on average. Operating Income (Loss)- Other : $9 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$332.19 million.

: $9 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$332.19 million. Operating Income (Loss)- Hair Care: -$3 million compared to the $8.05 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Estee Lauder have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

