Compared to Estimates, Equitable Holdings (EQH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) reported $3.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.3%. EPS of $1.43 for the same period compares to $0.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.74 billion, representing a surprise of -2.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Equitable Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Individual Retirement - Account Values - Total - Net flows : $1.65 billion compared to the $982.19 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.65 billion compared to the $982.19 million average estimate based on two analysts. Individual Retirement - Account Values - General Account - Balance as of end of period : $57.26 billion compared to the $55.84 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $57.26 billion compared to the $55.84 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Individual Retirement - Separate Accounts : $41.06 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $40.72 billion.

: $41.06 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $40.72 billion. Individual Retirement - Total Account Value - EOP : $98.32 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $96.56 billion.

: $98.32 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $96.56 billion. Segment revenues- Wealth Management : $423 million versus $436.10 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $423 million versus $436.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment revenues- Investment Management and Research : $1.09 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.09 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Segment revenues- Corporate and Other : $246 million compared to the $284.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $246 million compared to the $284.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment revenues- Legacy : $210 million compared to the $196.31 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $210 million compared to the $196.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. Individual Retirement- Net investment income (loss) : $510 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $502.10 million.

: $510 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $502.10 million. Individual Retirement- Net derivative gains (losses) : -$5 million compared to the -$5.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: -$5 million compared to the -$5.65 million average estimate based on two analysts. Individual Retirement- Investment management, service fees and other income : $87 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $99.06 million.

: $87 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $99.06 million. Group Retirement- Policy charges, fee income and premiums: $73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $71.75 million.

Shares of Equitable Holdings have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

