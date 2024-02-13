Compared to Estimates, EQT Corporation (EQT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

EQT Corporation (EQT) reported $1.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.6%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how EQT Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sales Volume - Total : 563,929 MMcfe versus the 15-analyst average estimate of 559,616.7 MMcfe.

: 563,929 MMcfe versus the 15-analyst average estimate of 559,616.7 MMcfe. Average Sales Price - Crude oil : $59.98 compared to the $64.58 average estimate based on 14 analysts.

: $59.98 compared to the $64.58 average estimate based on 14 analysts. Crude Oil Sales Volumes : 469 MBBL versus the 13-analyst average estimate of 599.34 MBBL.

: 469 MBBL versus the 13-analyst average estimate of 599.34 MBBL. Natural Gas Sales Volumes : 532,816 MMcf versus 523,921.8 MMcf estimated by 13 analysts on average.

: 532,816 MMcf versus 523,921.8 MMcf estimated by 13 analysts on average. NGL sales Volumes (NGL and Ethane) : 4,716 MBBL versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 5,369.76 MBBL.

: 4,716 MBBL versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 5,369.76 MBBL. Average natural gas price, including cash settled derivatives : $2.58 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.50.

: $2.58 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.50. Ethane Sales Volume : 874 MBBL versus 1,425.69 MBBL estimated by six analysts on average.

: 874 MBBL versus 1,425.69 MBBL estimated by six analysts on average. Average sales price - Ethane : $6.54 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.49.

: $6.54 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.49. Average Sales price - NGL : $37.52 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $33.68.

: $37.52 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $33.68. Operating revenues- Sales of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil : $1.36 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.9% change.

: $1.36 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.9% change. Operating revenues- Net marketing services and other : $7 million versus $5.88 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +52.4% change.

: $7 million versus $5.88 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +52.4% change. Operating revenues- Gain (loss) on derivatives: $671.80 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $154.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.9%.

Shares of EQT Corporation have returned -7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

