Compared to Estimates, EQT Corporation (EQT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, EQT Corporation (EQT) reported revenue of $1.19 billion, down 28.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 billion, representing a surprise of +4.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +350.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.12.

Here is how EQT Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average daily sales Volumes : 5,682 MMcfe/D versus 5,745.41 MMcfe/D estimated by 14 analysts on average.

: 5,682 MMcfe/D versus 5,745.41 MMcfe/D estimated by 14 analysts on average. Average Sales Price - Crude oil : $66.75 versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $59.88.

: $66.75 versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $59.88. Sales Volume - Total : 522,700 MMcfe versus the 13-analyst average estimate of 524,591.1 MMcfe.

: 522,700 MMcfe versus the 13-analyst average estimate of 524,591.1 MMcfe. Natural Gas Sales Volumes : 491,472 MMcf versus the 13-analyst average estimate of 495,040.2 MMcf.

: 491,472 MMcf versus the 13-analyst average estimate of 495,040.2 MMcf. Crude Oil Sales Volumes : 512 MBBL versus the 13-analyst average estimate of 410.31 MBBL.

: 512 MBBL versus the 13-analyst average estimate of 410.31 MBBL. Average natural gas price, including cash settled derivatives : $2.28 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $2.06.

: $2.28 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $2.06. Operating revenues- Sales of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil : $1 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -72.9% year over year.

: $1 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -72.9% year over year. Operating revenues- Net marketing services and other : $6.31 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $5.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +146.1%.

: $6.31 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $5.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +146.1%. Revenues from contracts with customers- Oil sales : $34.17 million versus $22.59 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $34.17 million versus $22.59 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Revenues from contracts with customers- NGLs sales : $108.21 million versus $98.23 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $108.21 million versus $98.23 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Operating revenues- Gain (loss) on derivatives : $177.91 million compared to the $232.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -110.9% year over year.

: $177.91 million compared to the $232.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -110.9% year over year. Revenues from contracts with customers- Natural gas sales: $859.51 million versus $1.03 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of EQT Corporation have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

