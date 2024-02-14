Compared to Estimates, Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Energy Transfer LP (ET) reported $20.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.2%. EPS of $0.37 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.59 billion, representing a surprise of -12.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Energy Transfer LP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Midstream - Gathered volumes : 20,322 BBtu/D compared to the 20,440.99 BBtu/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 20,322 BBtu/D compared to the 20,440.99 BBtu/D average estimate based on two analysts. NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - Refined products transportation volumes : 552 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 541.25 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 552 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 541.25 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL fractionation volumes : 1137 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 1059.1 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1137 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 1059.1 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL transportation volumes : 2162 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 2208.09 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2162 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 2208.09 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Intrastate transportation and storage : $242 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $287.42 million.

: $242 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $287.42 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Interstate transportation and storage : $541 million versus $535.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $541 million versus $535.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Crude oil transportation and services : $775 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $653.90 million.

: $775 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $653.90 million. Adjusted EBITDA- NGL and refined products transportation and services : $1.04 billion compared to the $966.61 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.04 billion compared to the $966.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Midstream: $674 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $724.17 million.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

