Compared to Estimates, Embraer (ERJ) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Embraer (ERJ) reported revenue of $1.28 billion, up 38.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 billion, representing a surprise of -13.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Embraer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

TOTAL FIRM ORDERS E-JETS : 2,058 versus 2,015 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2,058 versus 2,015 estimated by two analysts on average. TOTAL FIRM BACKLOG E-JETS : 291 versus 272 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 291 versus 272 estimated by two analysts on average. TOTAL DELIVERIES E-JETS : 1,767 compared to the 1,743 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,767 compared to the 1,743 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Commercial Aviation : $424.90 million compared to the $507.18 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $424.90 million compared to the $507.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Executive Aviation : $339.90 million compared to the $428.20 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $339.90 million compared to the $428.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Defense & Security : $133.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $156.48 million.

: $133.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $156.48 million. Revenue- Services & Support : $365.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $407.43 million.

: $365.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $407.43 million. Revenue- Other: $20.70 million versus $15.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Embraer have returned +16.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (ERJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.