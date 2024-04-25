Compared to Estimates, Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Edwards Lifesciences (EW) reported $1.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. EPS of $0.66 for the same period compares to $0.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64, the EPS surprise was +3.13%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Edwards Lifesciences performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Outside of the United States : $657.50 million compared to the $668.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.

: $657.50 million compared to the $668.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year. Net Sales- United States : $940.70 million compared to the $912.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year.

: $940.70 million compared to the $912.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year. Net Sales- Japan : $110.80 million compared to the $121.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year.

: $110.80 million compared to the $121.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year. Net Sales- Europe : $367.80 million compared to the $371.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.

: $367.80 million compared to the $371.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year. Net Sales- Rest of World : $178.90 million versus $176.68 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.

: $178.90 million versus $176.68 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change. Net Sales- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement : $1.01 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.

: $1.01 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year. Net Sales- Critical Care : $251.30 million compared to the $232.12 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year.

: $251.30 million compared to the $232.12 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year. Net Sales- Surgical Structural Heart : $266.10 million versus $256.03 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.

: $266.10 million versus $256.03 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change. Net Sales- Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies: $72.90 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $66.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +75.2%.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

