Compared to Estimates, Eaton (ETN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Eaton (ETN) reported revenue of $5.97 billion, up 10.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.55, compared to $2.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.89 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.47, the EPS surprise was +3.24%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Eaton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- eMobility : $165 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $193.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.7%.

: $165 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $193.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.7%. Net Sales- Aerospace : $895 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $897.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

: $895 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $897.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%. Net Sales- Vehicle : $723 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $714.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

: $723 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $714.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%. Net Sales- Electrical Global : $1.51 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.

: $1.51 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year. Net Sales- Electrical Americas : $2.67 billion versus $2.61 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change.

: $2.67 billion versus $2.61 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change. Segment operating profit (loss)- Aerospace : $200 million versus $230.32 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $200 million versus $230.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Segment operating profit (loss)- Vehicle : $129 million versus $128.52 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $129 million versus $128.52 million estimated by five analysts on average. Segment operating profit (loss)- Electrical Global : $284 million versus $276.25 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $284 million versus $276.25 million estimated by five analysts on average. Segment operating profit (loss)- Electrical Americas : $763 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $676.96 million.

: $763 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $676.96 million. Segment operating profit (loss)- eMobility: -$16 million compared to the $6.05 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of Eaton have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

