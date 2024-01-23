Compared to Estimates, East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, East West Bancorp (EWBC) reported revenue of $654.74 million, down 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.02, compared to $2.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $642.61 million, representing a surprise of +1.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.89.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how East West Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin : 3.5% versus 3.5% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 3.5% versus 3.5% estimated by seven analysts on average. Annualized quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans HFI : 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by six analysts on average. Adjusted efficiency ratio : 33.1% compared to the 34.2% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 33.1% compared to the 34.2% average estimate based on five analysts. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $65.51 billion versus $65.22 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $65.51 billion versus $65.22 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Tier 1 capital ratio : 13.3% versus 13.9% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 13.3% versus 13.9% estimated by four analysts on average. Efficiency ratio : 44.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 42.7%.

: 44.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 42.7%. Total capital ratio : 14.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15.3%.

: 14.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15.3%. Leverage ratio : 10.2% compared to the 10.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 10.2% compared to the 10.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Total nonperforming assets : $114.02 million versus $119.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $114.02 million versus $119.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total nonaccrual loans : $102.87 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $118.97 million.

: $102.87 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $118.97 million. Total Noninterest Income : $79.90 million compared to the $73.31 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $79.90 million compared to the $73.31 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Net Interest Income: $574.83 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $569.44 million.

Shares of East West Bancorp have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

