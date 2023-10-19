Compared to Estimates, East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, East West Bancorp (EWBC) reported revenue of $647.57 million, up 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.02, compared to $2.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $641.58 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.01, the EPS surprise was +0.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how East West Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin : 3.5% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 3.5% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on seven analysts. Annualized quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans HFI : 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on six analysts. Adjusted efficiency ratio : 31.2% compared to the 32.2% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 31.2% compared to the 32.2% average estimate based on five analysts. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $65.05 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $64.78 billion.

: $65.05 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $64.78 billion. Efficiency ratio : 38.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 35.6%.

: 38.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 35.6%. Total capital ratio : 14.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15%.

: 14.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15%. Tier 1 capital ratio : 13.3% versus 13.6% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 13.3% versus 13.6% estimated by four analysts on average. Leverage ratio : 10.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.3%.

: 10.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.3%. Total nonaccrual loans : $103.70 million versus $135.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $103.70 million versus $135.28 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $103.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $136.20 million.

: $103.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $136.20 million. Total Noninterest Income : $76.75 million versus $75.18 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $76.75 million versus $75.18 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Net Interest Income: $570.81 million versus $566.39 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

Shares of East West Bancorp have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.