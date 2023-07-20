Compared to Estimates, East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, East West Bancorp (EWBC) reported revenue of $645.38 million, up 17% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.20, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $658.38 million, representing a surprise of -1.98%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how East West Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin : 3.55% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.76%.

: 3.55% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.76%. Efficiency ratio : 40.56% compared to the 33.51% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 40.56% compared to the 33.51% average estimate based on five analysts. Annualized quarterly net charge-offs to average loans HFI : 0.06% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.08%.

: 0.06% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.08%. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $64.06 billion compared to the $62.80 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $64.06 billion compared to the $62.80 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Adjusted efficiency ratio : 31.83% compared to the 30.61% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 31.83% compared to the 30.61% average estimate based on four analysts. Total capital ratio : 14.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14.64%.

: 14.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14.64%. Tier 1 capital ratio : 13.17% compared to the 13.24% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 13.17% compared to the 13.24% average estimate based on four analysts. Leverage ratio : 10.03% versus 9.96% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 10.03% versus 9.96% estimated by three analysts on average. Total nonaccrual loans : $115.53 million versus $148.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $115.53 million versus $148.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $115.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $149.30 million.

: $115.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $149.30 million. Total Noninterest Income : $78.63 million compared to the $68.66 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $78.63 million compared to the $68.66 million average estimate based on six analysts. Net Interest Income: $566.75 million versus $591.22 million estimated by six analysts on average.

Shares of East West Bancorp have returned +19.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.