Compared to Estimates, Dutch Bros (BROS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Dutch Bros (BROS) reported $264.51 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 33.2%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $257.19 million, representing a surprise of +2.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dutch Bros performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total shop count : 794 versus 788 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 794 versus 788 estimated by six analysts on average. Number of shops - Franchised : 284 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 286.

: 284 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 286. Same shop sales growth - Company-Owned : 2.8% versus 1.1% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 2.8% versus 1.1% estimated by five analysts on average. Number of shops - Company-operated : 510 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 501.

: 510 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 501. Same shop sales growth : 4% versus 1.5% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 4% versus 1.5% estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Franchising and other : $28.04 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $26.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

: $28.04 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $26.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%. Revenues- Company-operated shops: $236.47 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $230.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.3%.

Shares of Dutch Bros have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.