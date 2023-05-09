Compared to Estimates, Dutch Bros (BROS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Dutch Bros (BROS) reported revenue of $197.27 million, up 29.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to -$0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $208.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dutch Bros performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total shop count : 716 versus 704.6 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 716 versus 704.6 estimated by five analysts on average. Number of shops - Franchised : 278 versus 278.75 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 278 versus 278.75 estimated by four analysts on average. Same shop sales growth - Company-Owned : -3.5% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average.

: -3.5% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average. Number of shops - Company-operated : 438 versus 425.5 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 438 versus 425.5 estimated by four analysts on average. Same shop sales growth : -2% compared to the 0.98% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -2% compared to the 0.98% average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Franchising and other : $24.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $25.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

: $24.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $25.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%. Revenues- Company-operated shops: $173.16 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $182.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33%.

Shares of Dutch Bros have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

