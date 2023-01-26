Compared to Estimates, Dow Inc. (DOW) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2022, Dow Inc. (DOW) reported revenue of $11.86 billion, down 17.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.46, compared to $2.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the EPS surprise was -19.3%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dow Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue - Packaging & Specialty Plastics : $6.07 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.5%.

: $6.07 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.5%. Revenues-Corporate : $75 million versus $50.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.

: $75 million versus $50.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change. Revenue - Performance Materials & Coatings : $2.06 billion versus $2.26 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.6% change.

: $2.06 billion versus $2.26 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.6% change. Revenue - Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure : $3.65 billion versus $3.55 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.7% change.

: $3.65 billion versus $3.55 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.7% change. Adjusted EBITDA - Packaging & Specialty Plastics : $975 million compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $975 million compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted EBITDA - Corporate : -$83 million versus -$71.01 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: -$83 million versus -$71.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA - Performance Materials & Coatings : $67 million compared to the $317.44 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $67 million compared to the $317.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted EBITDA - Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure: $296 million versus $325.35 million estimated by four analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Dow Inc. here>>>



Shares of Dow Inc. have returned +15.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

