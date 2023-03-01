Compared to Estimates, Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended January 2023, Dollar Tree (DLTR) reported revenue of $7.72 billion, up 9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.04, compared to $2.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.61 billion, representing a surprise of +1.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dollar Tree performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Family Dollar- Same-Store Sales : 5.8% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 3.4%.

: 5.8% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 3.4%. Dollar Tree- Same-Store Sales : 8.7% compared to the 7.19% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 8.7% compared to the 7.19% average estimate based on eight analysts. Comparable Store Net sales-YoY change : 7.4% compared to the 5.54% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 7.4% compared to the 5.54% average estimate based on eight analysts. Number of Stores : 16340 compared to the 16444.8 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 16340 compared to the 16444.8 average estimate based on five analysts. Dollar Tree- Ending Stores : 8134 compared to the 8171.4 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 8134 compared to the 8171.4 average estimate based on five analysts. Family Dollar- Ending Stores : 8206 versus 8273.4 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 8206 versus 8273.4 estimated by five analysts on average. Dollar Tree- New Stores : 34 compared to the 60 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 34 compared to the 60 average estimate based on four analysts. Dollar Tree- Selling Square Footage : 70.5 Msq ft versus 70.77 Msq ft estimated by four analysts on average.

: 70.5 Msq ft versus 70.77 Msq ft estimated by four analysts on average. Dollar Tree- Number of Stores Closed : 14 versus 5.75 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 14 versus 5.75 estimated by four analysts on average. Net Sales- Dollar Tree : $4.30 billion versus $4.25 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.

: $4.30 billion versus $4.25 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change. Net Sales- Family Dollar : $3.42 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $3.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

: $3.42 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $3.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%. Total Net Sales: $7.72 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.56 billion.

View all Key Company Metrics for Dollar Tree here>>>



Shares of Dollar Tree have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

