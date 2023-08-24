Compared to Estimates, Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Dollar Tree (DLTR) reported $7.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $1.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.22 billion, representing a surprise of +1.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dollar Tree performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Dollar Tree - Same-Store Sales : 7.8% versus 4.87% estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 7.8% versus 4.87% estimated by nine analysts on average. Enterprise - Same-Store Sales : 6.9% versus 4.91% estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 6.9% versus 4.91% estimated by nine analysts on average. Family Dollar - Same-Store Sales : 5.8% compared to the 4.98% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 5.8% compared to the 4.98% average estimate based on nine analysts. Family Dollar - Ending stores : 8299 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 8319.17.

: 8299 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 8319.17. Total - Number of stores : 16476 versus 16528.17 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 16476 versus 16528.17 estimated by six analysts on average. Dollar Tree - Ending stores : 8177 versus 8209 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 8177 versus 8209 estimated by six analysts on average. Dollar Tree - Selling Square Footage : 70.9 Msq ft versus the six-analyst average estimate of 71.2 Msq ft.

: 70.9 Msq ft versus the six-analyst average estimate of 71.2 Msq ft. Family Dollar - Selling Square Footage : 62.8 Msq ft versus the six-analyst average estimate of 62.59 Msq ft.

: 62.8 Msq ft versus the six-analyst average estimate of 62.59 Msq ft. Net Sales- Dollar Tree : $3.87 billion compared to the $3.77 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.

: $3.87 billion compared to the $3.77 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year. Net Sales- Family Dollar : $3.45 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

: $3.45 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%. Total net sales : $7.32 billion compared to the $7.18 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.

: $7.32 billion compared to the $7.18 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year. Other revenue: $5.20 million compared to the $3.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +62.5% year over year.

Shares of Dollar Tree have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

