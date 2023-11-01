Compared to Estimates, Dine Brands (DIN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Dine Brands (DIN) reported $202.58 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.1%. EPS of $1.46 for the same period compares to $1.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $202.47 million, representing a surprise of +0.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dine Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

IHOP Restaurant - System-wide- Domestic same - restaurant sales percentage change : 2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.1%.

: 2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.1%. Number of restaurants - Total - IHOP Corp : 1,794 compared to the 1,802 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 1,794 compared to the 1,802 average estimate based on six analysts. Number of restaurants - Total : 3,446 versus 3,483 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 3,446 versus 3,483 estimated by six analysts on average. Applebee?s Restaurant- System-wide- Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change : -3.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -3.3%.

: -3.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -3.3%. Number of restaurants - Applebees International Inc : 1,654 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,655.

: 1,654 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,655. Total Applebee's restaurants, end of period - Franchise : 1,652 versus 1,654 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,652 versus 1,654 estimated by three analysts on average. Franchise revenues : $172.52 million versus $172.10 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.

: $172.52 million versus $172.10 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change. Rental revenues : $29.13 million versus $29.44 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.

: $29.13 million versus $29.44 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change. Financing revenues : $0.63 million compared to the $0.69 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.8% year over year.

: $0.63 million compared to the $0.69 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.8% year over year. Franchise revenues- Advertising revenue : $73.39 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $74.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

: $73.39 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $74.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%. Franchise revenues- Royalties, franchise fees and other : $99.14 million compared to the $97.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.

: $99.14 million compared to the $97.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year. Company restaurant sales: $0.31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -99.2%.

Shares of Dine Brands have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

