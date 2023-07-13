Compared to Estimates, Delta (DAL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported $15.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.7%. EPS of $2.68 for the same period compares to $1.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.99 billion, representing a surprise of +3.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Delta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Available seat miles - Consolidated : 68993 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 68913.53 million.

: 68993 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 68913.53 million. Adjusted- Average fuel price per gallon : $2.52 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.64.

: $2.52 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.64. Passenger Load Factor : 88% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 85.83%.

: 88% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 85.83%. Adjusted - Total unit revenues - TRASM : 21.18 cents compared to the 20.84 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 21.18 cents compared to the 20.84 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Passenger Revenue Per Available Seat Mile : 19.14 cents versus 18.15 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 19.14 cents versus 18.15 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Cost per Available Seat Mile (CASM) - Ex : 13.06 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.09 cents.

: 13.06 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.09 cents. Fuel Gallons Consumed - Consolidated : 997 Mgal versus 974.29 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average.

: 997 Mgal versus 974.29 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average. Passenger Mile Yield : 21.72 cents versus 21.1 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 21.72 cents versus 21.1 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) : 22.58 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 21.31 cents.

: 22.58 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 21.31 cents. Operating Revenues- Passenger : $13.21 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $12.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.5%.

: $13.21 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $12.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.5%. Operating Revenues- Cargo : $172 million compared to the $253.77 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -36.8% year over year.

: $172 million compared to the $253.77 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -36.8% year over year. Operating Revenues- Other net: $2.20 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.2%.

Shares of Delta have returned +13.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

