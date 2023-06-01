Compared to Estimates, Dell Technologies (DELL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended April 2023, Dell Technologies (DELL) reported revenue of $20.92 billion, down 19.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.31, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87, the EPS surprise was +50.58%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dell Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group : $11.98 billion compared to the $11.39 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.1% year over year.

: $11.98 billion compared to the $11.39 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.1% year over year. Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group : $7.59 billion compared to the $7.59 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.2% year over year.

: $7.59 billion compared to the $7.59 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.2% year over year. Net Revenue- Other businesses : $1.34 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion.

: $1.34 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion. Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Consumer : $2.12 billion compared to the $2.24 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.12 billion compared to the $2.24 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Storage : $3.76 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.98 billion.

: $3.76 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.98 billion. Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Commercial : $9.86 billion versus $9.15 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $9.86 billion versus $9.15 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Servers and networking : $3.84 billion compared to the $3.62 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $3.84 billion compared to the $3.62 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Income- Client Solutions Group : $892 million compared to the $676.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $892 million compared to the $676.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Income- Infrastructure Solutions Group: $740 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $769.87 million.

Shares of Dell Technologies have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

