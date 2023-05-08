Compared to Estimates, Delek US Holdings (DK) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Delek US Holdings (DK) reported $3.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12%. EPS of $1.37 for the same period compares to $0.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.33 billion, representing a surprise of +17.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +29.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Delek US Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Krotz Springs LA Refinery : 84223 BBL/D compared to the 75507.56 BBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.

: 84223 BBL/D compared to the 75507.56 BBL/D average estimate based on four analysts. Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - El Dorado AR Refinery : 77195 BBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 77745.33 BBL/D.

: 77195 BBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 77745.33 BBL/D. Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Big Spring TX Refinery : 72614 BBL/D versus 63476.23 BBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.

: 72614 BBL/D versus 63476.23 BBL/D estimated by four analysts on average. Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Tyler TX Refinery : 34504 BBL/D versus 55004.57 BBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.

: 34504 BBL/D versus 55004.57 BBL/D estimated by four analysts on average. Production Per Day - El Dorado AR Refinery - Petrochemicals, LPG, NGLs : 1290 BBL/D versus 1357.14 BBL/D estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1290 BBL/D versus 1357.14 BBL/D estimated by three analysts on average. Total Production Per Day - El Dorado AR Refinery : 75508 BBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 77873.13 BBL/D.

: 75508 BBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 77873.13 BBL/D. Production Per Day - Big Spring TX Refinery - Gasoline : 38509 BBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 32599.67 BBL/D.

: 38509 BBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 32599.67 BBL/D. Production Per Day - Big Spring TX Refinery - Diesel/Jet : 25642 BBL/D compared to the 23970.69 BBL/D average estimate based on three analysts.

: 25642 BBL/D compared to the 23970.69 BBL/D average estimate based on three analysts. Production Per Day - Big Spring TX Refinery - Petrochemicals, LPG, NGLs : 3133 BBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3097.85 BBL/D.

: 3133 BBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3097.85 BBL/D. Revenue- Logistics : $243.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $145.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +194.1%.

: $243.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $145.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +194.1%. Revenue- Retail : $205 million versus $166.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change.

: $205 million versus $166.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change. Revenue- Refining: $3.79 billion versus $2.63 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.1% change.

Shares of Delek US Holdings have returned -11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

