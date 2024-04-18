Compared to Estimates, D.R. Horton (DHI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, D.R. Horton (DHI) reported revenue of $9.11 billion, up 14.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.52, compared to $2.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.27 billion, representing a surprise of +10.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how D.R. Horton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Homes Closed : 22,548 compared to the 19,607 average estimate based on 18 analysts.

: 22,548 compared to the 19,607 average estimate based on 18 analysts. Net sales order - Homes sold : 26,456 compared to the 25,860 average estimate based on 18 analysts.

: 26,456 compared to the 25,860 average estimate based on 18 analysts. Sales order backlog - Homes in backlog : 17,873 versus the 16-analyst average estimate of 19,454.

: 17,873 versus the 16-analyst average estimate of 19,454. Sales order backlog - Value : $7.04 billion compared to the $7.57 billion average estimate based on 14 analysts.

: $7.04 billion compared to the $7.57 billion average estimate based on 14 analysts. Net sales order - Value : $10.06 billion compared to the $9.54 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: $10.06 billion compared to the $9.54 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. Revenues- Home sales- Homebuilding : $8.47 billion versus $7.67 billion estimated by 19 analysts on average.

: $8.47 billion versus $7.67 billion estimated by 19 analysts on average. Revenues- Rental : $371.30 million versus $320.76 million estimated by 18 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +65.7% change.

: $371.30 million versus $320.76 million estimated by 18 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +65.7% change. Revenues- Financial Services : $225.60 million versus the 18-analyst average estimate of $212.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

: $225.60 million versus the 18-analyst average estimate of $212.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%. Revenues- Homebuilding : $8.47 billion versus $7.68 billion estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change.

: $8.47 billion versus $7.68 billion estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change. Revenues- Land/lot sales and other- Homebuilding : $6.90 million versus $21.76 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -65.3% change.

: $6.90 million versus $21.76 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -65.3% change. Revenues- Forestar : $333.80 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $340.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%.

: $333.80 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $340.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%. Revenues- Eliminations and Other: -$297.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$275.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.5%.

Shares of D.R. Horton have returned -8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

