Compared to Estimates, CVB Financial (CVBF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, CVB Financial (CVBF) reported revenue of $138.52 million, down 7.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $134.88 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the EPS surprise was +2.63%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CVB Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin [%] : 3.3% versus 3.3% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3.3% versus 3.3% estimated by four analysts on average. Efficiency ratio : 47.6% versus 43.1% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 47.6% versus 43.1% estimated by four analysts on average. Total interest-earning assets : $14.65 billion versus $14.60 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $14.65 billion versus $14.60 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans) : 0% compared to the 0% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 0% compared to the 0% average estimate based on three analysts. Total NonPerforming Loan : $21.30 million compared to the $12.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $21.30 million compared to the $12.51 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total NonPerforming Assets : $21.30 million versus $12.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $21.30 million versus $12.51 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $119.36 million versus $122.15 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $119.36 million versus $122.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. Total Noninterest Income : $19.16 million compared to the $12.57 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $19.16 million compared to the $12.57 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $119.90 million compared to the $121.44 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $119.90 million compared to the $121.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. Service charges on deposit accounts : $4.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.08 million.

: $4.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.08 million. Trust and investment services: $3.08 million compared to the $3.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of CVB Financial have returned -8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

