Compared to Estimates, CVB Financial (CVBF) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

CVB Financial (CVBF) reported $137.68 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 5%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $133.85 million, representing a surprise of +2.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CVB Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin [%] : 3.3% versus 3.2% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3.3% versus 3.2% estimated by four analysts on average. Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans) : 0% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0%.

: 0% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0%. Efficiency ratio : 40% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 41.2%.

: 40% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 41.2%. Total interest-earning assets : $14.90 billion compared to the $14.94 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $14.90 billion compared to the $14.94 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total NonPerforming Loan : $9.96 million compared to the $8.09 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $9.96 million compared to the $8.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total NonPerforming Assets : $9.96 million versus $8.09 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $9.96 million versus $8.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total Noninterest Income : $14.31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.67 million.

: $14.31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.67 million. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $123.92 million compared to the $121.43 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $123.92 million compared to the $121.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Income : $123.37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $120.53 million.

: $123.37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $120.53 million. Trust and investment services : $3.25 million versus $3.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.25 million versus $3.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts: $5.06 million versus $4.97 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of CVB Financial have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

