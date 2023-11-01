Compared to Estimates, Cross Country (CCRN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) reported $442.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 30.5%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $1.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $443.48 million, representing a surprise of -0.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cross Country performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Nurse and allied staffing statistical data - FTEsp : 9,849 compared to the 10,184 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 9,849 compared to the 10,184 average estimate based on three analysts. Physician staffing statistical data - Days filled in HRS : 23,004 compared to the 18,365 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 23,004 compared to the 18,365 average estimate based on two analysts. Physician staffing statistical data - Revenue per day filled : $1,986 versus $1,823.50 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1,986 versus $1,823.50 estimated by two analysts on average. Nurse and allied staffing statistical data - Average revenue per FTE per day : $434 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $426.

: $434 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $426. Revenue- Physician staffing : $45.70 million compared to the $39.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +91.8% year over year.

: $45.70 million compared to the $39.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +91.8% year over year. Revenue- Nurse and allied staffing: $396.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $402.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.2%.

Shares of Cross Country have returned -7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.