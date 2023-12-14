Compared to Estimates, Costco (COST) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Costco (COST) reported $57.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended November 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. EPS of $3.48 for the same period compares to $3.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57.67 billion, representing a surprise of +0.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.45.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Costco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Number of warehouses - Total worldwide : 871 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 871.

: 871 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 871. Comparable sales - Total Company : 3.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 4.2%.

: 3.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 4.2%. Comparable sales - U.S. 2% versus 3.9% estimated by five analysts on average.

2% versus 3.9% estimated by five analysts on average. Number of warehouses - United States and Puerto Rico : 600 compared to the 600 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 600 compared to the 600 average estimate based on four analysts. Comparable warehouse sales-excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline -YoY change : 3.9% versus 4% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3.9% versus 4% estimated by four analysts on average. Comparable sales - Other International : 11.2% versus 5.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 11.2% versus 5.7% estimated by three analysts on average. Number of warehouses - Taiwan : 14 compared to the 14 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 14 compared to the 14 average estimate based on two analysts. Number of warehouses - United Kingdom : 29 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 29.

: 29 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 29. Number of warehouses - Spain : 4 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.

: 4 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4. Number of warehouses - China : 5 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.

: 5 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5. Revenue- Membership fees : $1.08 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.

: $1.08 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year. Revenue- Net sales: $56.72 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $56.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

Shares of Costco have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

