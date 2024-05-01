Compared to Estimates, Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) reported $4.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8%. EPS of $0.89 for the same period compares to $1.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.56 billion, representing a surprise of -1.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.66%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Corteva, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Seed : $2.75 billion compared to the $2.78 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.

: $2.75 billion compared to the $2.78 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year. Revenue- Crop Protection : $1.74 billion versus $1.84 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.5% change.

: $1.74 billion versus $1.84 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.5% change. Revenue- Crop Protection- Other : $187 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $144.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

: $187 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $144.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%. Revenue- Seed- Other : $127 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $150.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13%.

: $127 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $150.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13%. Revenue- Crop Protection- Herbicides : $886 million versus $983.34 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.7% change.

: $886 million versus $983.34 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.7% change. Revenue- Crop Protection- Insecticides : $373 million versus $399.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.8% change.

: $373 million versus $399.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.8% change. Revenue- Crop Protection- Fungicides : $295 million compared to the $284.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.8% year over year.

: $295 million compared to the $284.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.8% year over year. Revenue- Seed- Soybean : $292 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $271.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

: $292 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $271.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%. Revenue- Seed- Corn : $2.09 billion versus $2.03 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.

: $2.09 billion versus $2.03 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change. Revenue- Seed- Other oilseeds : $245 million versus $304.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.6% change.

: $245 million versus $304.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.6% change. Operating EBITDA- Seed : $748 million versus $656 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $748 million versus $656 million estimated by four analysts on average. Operating EBITDA- Corporate: -$24 million compared to the -$28.91 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Corteva, Inc. have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.