Compared to Estimates, Community Health Systems (CYH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Community Health Systems (CYH) reported $3.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of -$0.41 for the same period compares to $1.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.15 billion, representing a surprise of +0.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1466.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Community Health Systems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Adjusted admissions : 252,875 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 246,221.

: 252,875 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 246,221. Patient days : 503,631 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 469,010 Days.

: 503,631 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 469,010 Days. Admissions : 110,874 compared to the 109,345 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 110,874 compared to the 109,345 average estimate based on two analysts. Licensed Beds : 11,902 versus 12,411 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 11,902 versus 12,411 estimated by two analysts on average. Number of Hospitals : 71 versus 76 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 71 versus 76 estimated by two analysts on average. Beds in Service: 10,234 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,450.

Shares of Community Health Systems have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

