Compared to Estimates, Community Bank (CBU) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Community Bank System (CBU) reported revenue of $178.29 million, up 43.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.82, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $178.97 million, representing a surprise of -0.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.80%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Community Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency ratio (GAAP) : 66.6% versus 66.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 66.6% versus 66.4% estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3%.

: 3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3%. Net charge-offs/average loans : 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by three analysts on average. Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets : $14.58 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.37 billion.

: $14.58 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.37 billion. Total Non-Interest Income : $70.29 million versus $69.14 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $70.29 million versus $69.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Deposit service and other banking fees : $17.91 million versus $16.41 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $17.91 million versus $16.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Mortgage banking : $0.35 million versus $0.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $0.35 million versus $0.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Employee benefit services : $31.70 million compared to the $30.81 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $31.70 million compared to the $30.81 million average estimate based on two analysts. Fully tax-equivalent net interest income : $108 million versus $109.22 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $108 million versus $109.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Wealth management services and insurance services: $20.32 million versus $20.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Community Bank have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

