Compared to Estimates, Commerce (CBSH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) reported revenue of $389.24 million, up 14.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.95, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $388.8 million, representing a surprise of +0.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Commerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 57.49% compared to the 55.95% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 57.49% compared to the 55.95% average estimate based on six analysts. Net Interest Margin : 3.26% versus 3.24% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 3.26% versus 3.24% estimated by six analysts on average. Average total interest earning assets : $31.57 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $32.39 billion.

: $31.57 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $32.39 billion. Annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans : 0.17% compared to the 0.17% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 0.17% compared to the 0.17% average estimate based on four analysts. Tier I Leverage Ratio : 10.61% versus 9.79% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 10.61% versus 9.79% estimated by three analysts on average. Total risk-based capital ratio : 15.26% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.92%.

: 15.26% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.92%. Total Non-Interest Income : $137.61 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $133.25 million.

: $137.61 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $133.25 million. Taxable equivalent Net Interest Income : $253.41 million compared to the $257.88 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $253.41 million compared to the $257.88 million average estimate based on six analysts. Trust fees : $45.33 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $45.15 million.

: $45.33 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $45.15 million. Deposit account charges and other fees : $21.75 million compared to the $21.67 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $21.75 million compared to the $21.67 million average estimate based on five analysts. Bank card transaction fees : $46.65 million compared to the $43.88 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $46.65 million compared to the $43.88 million average estimate based on five analysts. Consumer brokerage services: $5.09 million compared to the $4.52 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Commerce have returned -8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

