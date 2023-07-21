Compared to Estimates, Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Comerica Incorporated (CMA) reported revenue of $924 million, up 11.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.01, compared to $1.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $904.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.89, the EPS surprise was +6.35%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Comerica Incorporated performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin : 2.93% compared to the 3.03% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 2.93% compared to the 3.03% average estimate based on seven analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 57.7% versus 58.99% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 57.7% versus 58.99% estimated by seven analysts on average. Total earning assets-Average balance : $82.31 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $80.93 billion.

: $82.31 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $80.93 billion. Net credit-related (recoveries) charge-offs/Average total loans : -0.01% compared to the 0.11% average estimate based on six analysts.

: -0.01% compared to the 0.11% average estimate based on six analysts. Total nonperforming assets : $186 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $225.33 million.

: $186 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $225.33 million. Tier 1 capital ratio : 10.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.75%.

: 10.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.75%. Total capital ratio : 12.79% versus 12.68% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 12.79% versus 12.68% estimated by two analysts on average. Total nonperforming loans : $186 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $225.50 million.

: $186 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $225.50 million. Total noninterest income : $303 million compared to the $287.13 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $303 million compared to the $287.13 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Net interest income : $621 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $617.59 million.

: $621 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $617.59 million. Service charges on deposit accounts : $47 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $46.09 million.

: $47 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $46.09 million. Commercial lending fees: $18 million compared to the $19.21 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of Comerica Incorporated have returned +29.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.