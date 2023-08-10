Compared to Estimates, Cogent (CCOI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cogent Communications (CCOI) reported $239.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 61.5%. EPS of -$0.13 for the same period compares to $0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $259.8 million, representing a surprise of -7.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -316.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cogent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total On-Net buildings : 3227 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3220.

: 3227 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3220. Customer Connections - On-net : 92846 compared to the 84298.44 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 92846 compared to the 84298.44 average estimate based on three analysts. ARPU - Off-Net : $1,294 versus $899.04 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1,294 versus $899.04 estimated by three analysts on average. Customer Connections - Total : 151430 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 98661.4.

: 151430 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 98661.4. Customer Connections - Off-net : 38762 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13988.9.

: 38762 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13988.9. Geographic Revenue- North America : $205.18 million versus $164.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $205.18 million versus $164.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Geographic Revenue- Africa : $0.20 million compared to the $0.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.20 million compared to the $0.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. Geographic Revenue- Europe : $27.21 million versus $33.53 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $27.21 million versus $33.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Geographic Revenue- South America : $1.86 million compared to the $2.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.86 million compared to the $2.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. Geographic Revenue- Oceania : $5.36 million versus $5.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $5.36 million versus $5.36 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Service revenue- Off-Net revenue : $101.98 million compared to the $37.39 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +181.1% year over year.

: $101.98 million compared to the $37.39 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +181.1% year over year. Revenue- Service revenue- On-Net revenue: $127.67 million versus $116.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14% change.

Shares of Cogent have returned -10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

