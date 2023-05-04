Compared to Estimates, Cogent (CCOI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cogent Communications (CCOI) reported $153.59 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $153.73 million, representing a surprise of -0.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cogent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Customer Connections - Off-net : 13785 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13695.91.

: 13785 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13695.91. Total On-Net buildings : 3190 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3182.5.

: 3190 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3182.5. Customer Connections - On-net : 83268 versus 83484.42 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 83268 versus 83484.42 estimated by four analysts on average. Customer Connections - Non-Core : 374 versus 359.72 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 374 versus 359.72 estimated by three analysts on average. Customer connections - Total : 97427 compared to the 97617.48 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 97427 compared to the 97617.48 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Service revenue- On-Net revenue : $116.14 million versus $116.16 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.

: $116.14 million versus $116.16 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change. Revenue- Service revenue- Non-Core revenue : $0.16 million compared to the $0.19 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.

: $0.16 million compared to the $0.19 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year. Revenue- Service revenue- Off-Net revenue: $37.28 million compared to the $37.07 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.

Shares of Cogent have returned +14.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

