Compared to Estimates, Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) reported revenue of $95.57 million, down 24% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $109.91 million, representing a surprise of -13.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Clean Energy Fuels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Fuel Volume - RNG : 54.1 Mgal compared to the 61.93 Mgal average estimate based on two analysts.

: 54.1 Mgal compared to the 61.93 Mgal average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Service revenue : $12.33 million versus $13.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $12.33 million versus $13.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenue- Product revenue: $113.36 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $97.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels have returned -7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.