Compared to Estimates, Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) reported $2.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.5%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $1.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92, the EPS surprise was -7.61%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Citizens Financial Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 64.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 62.2%.

: 64.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 62.2%. Net Interest Margin : 3% versus 3% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 3% versus 3% estimated by six analysts on average. Average Balances - Interest-earning assets : $199.59 billion compared to the $200.23 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $199.59 billion compared to the $200.23 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Return on average total assets : 0.8% versus 0.8% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.8% versus 0.8% estimated by five analysts on average. Book value per common share : $44.75 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $45.63.

: $44.75 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $45.63. Return on average common equity : 7.5% versus 8.1% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 7.5% versus 8.1% estimated by five analysts on average. Total net charge-offs (recoveries) : $153 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $163.77 million.

: $153 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $163.77 million. Tangible book value per common share : $27.73 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $28.78.

: $27.73 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $28.78. Net charge-offs as a % of average loans and leases : 0.4% versus 0.4% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 0.4% versus 0.4% estimated by four analysts on average. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 9.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.3%.

: 9.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.3%. Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (CET1 Capital Ratio) : 10.4% versus 10.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 10.4% versus 10.4% estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 11.5% compared to the 11.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

