Compared to Estimates, Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Cincinnati Financial (CINF) reported revenue of $2.14 billion, up 13.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.89, compared to $1.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68, the EPS surprise was +30.88%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cincinnati Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Commercial Lines Insurance - Combined ratio : 100.4% versus 96.99% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 100.4% versus 96.99% estimated by four analysts on average. Excess & Surplus - Combined ratio : 89.9% compared to the 94.17% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 89.9% compared to the 94.17% average estimate based on four analysts. Personal Lines Insurance - Combined ratio : 112.5% compared to the 105% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 112.5% compared to the 105% average estimate based on four analysts. Commercial Lines Insurance - Loss and loss expenses : 70.9% compared to the 64.28% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 70.9% compared to the 64.28% average estimate based on four analysts. Excess & Surplus- Earned premiums : $127 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $127.95 million.

: $127 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $127.95 million. Fee revenues- Property Casualty Insurance : $2 million compared to the $1.75 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2 million compared to the $1.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Excess and surplus lines insurance : $127 million compared to the $128.20 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $127 million compared to the $128.20 million average estimate based on four analysts. Total revenues- Life Insurance Subsidiary : $125 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $108.03 million.

: $125 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $108.03 million. Net Earned Premiums- Property & Casualty : $1.84 billion versus $1.82 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.84 billion versus $1.82 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Net Premiums Earned- Personal Lines Insurance : $464 million compared to the $441.97 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $464 million compared to the $441.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Life Insurance Subsidiary- Earned premiums : $77 million versus $79.03 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $77 million versus $79.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net Premiums Earned- Commercial Lines Insurance: $1.06 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial have returned -8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.